Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.49. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 829 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $331.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

