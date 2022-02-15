Transocean (RIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,847 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 174,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,255,959 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

