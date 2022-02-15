Transocean (RIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 3.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,847 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after purchasing an additional 174,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,255,959 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transocean (RIG)
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.