TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $238,453,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at about $129,027,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 50.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after acquiring an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

