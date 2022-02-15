TravelCenters of America (TA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $64.58.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.