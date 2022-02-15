Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) & The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.51% 2.24% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trean Insurance Group and The Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and The Seibels Bruce Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 1.77 $90.77 million $0.46 15.22 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Volatility and Risk

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

