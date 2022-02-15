Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.93

Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 267443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREB. Benchmark began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.
About Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
