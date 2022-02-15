Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$5.06. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 3,229 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

