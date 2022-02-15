TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.04. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

