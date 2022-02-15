Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tremor International stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

