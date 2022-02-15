Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tremor International stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10.
Tremor International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tremor International (TTTPF)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.