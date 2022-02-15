Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Down 1%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)’s share price was down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 299,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,764% from the average daily volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

