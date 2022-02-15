Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Shares Down 0.8%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) shares traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.58 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 50.58 ($0.68). 1,003,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,087,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.69).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.60. The company has a market capitalization of £144.44 million and a P/E ratio of 63.22.

Get Trident Royalties alerts:

In other Trident Royalties news, insider Albert Gourley bought 110,958 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £43,273.62 ($58,557.00). Also, insider Adam Davidson bought 40,000 shares of Trident Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($19,485.79).

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, US, Zambia and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.