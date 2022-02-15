TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 212,056 shares.The stock last traded at $83.71 and had previously closed at $84.41.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,857,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 97,667 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1,010.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 102,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 93,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
