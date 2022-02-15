TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 212,056 shares.The stock last traded at $83.71 and had previously closed at $84.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,812,123. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,857,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 97,667 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 1,010.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 102,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 93,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

