Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.43. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TGI traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 36,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,990. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07.
Triumph Group Company Profile
Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.
