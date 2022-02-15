TriumphX (TRIX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.52 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and $303,004.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00038352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00105908 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

