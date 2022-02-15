Trollcoin Market Cap Reaches $260,822.28 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $260,822.28 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,037.99 or 1.00091785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022011 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00021379 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.91 or 0.00399814 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

