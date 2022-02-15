TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ:TROO) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 40,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 42,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in TROOPS in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TROOPS in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TROOPS in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TROOPS in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROOPS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate.

