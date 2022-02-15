TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). TrueCar posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TrueCar.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $352,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 53,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 826.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 17.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 136,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. 891,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,742. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $352.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.25.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

