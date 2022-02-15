TrueFi (TRU) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.29 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $125.33 million and $15.29 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00105841 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

