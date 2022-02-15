Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.43. Truett-Hurst shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.
About Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truett-Hurst (THST)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Truett-Hurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truett-Hurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.