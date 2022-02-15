Truist Financial Weighs in on Affimed’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Affimed in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

AFMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $417.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 31.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 11.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Affimed by 75.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 95,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 41,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.