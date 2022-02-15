TrustSwap Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $80.16 million and $625,798.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00038621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00105817 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

