TurtleCoin Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $110,854.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 127.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 122,233,489,428 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

