Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Update

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,325 shares of company stock worth $379,774. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 166,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.