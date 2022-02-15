U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $505.42 Million

Brokerages predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce $505.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.00 million and the lowest is $474.84 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $450.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on USX. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

NYSE:USX opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 over the last 90 days. 30.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 110,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.