Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,787,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 933,839 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.07% of Uber Technologies worth $931,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $286,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.74.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

