Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Buy Rating by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had their “buy” rating reiterated by Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 124.59% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,086,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after acquiring an additional 889,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $635,212,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,976,000 after purchasing an additional 378,121 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

