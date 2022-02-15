UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.15% of UDR worth $187,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 464,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,753,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

Shares of UDR opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

