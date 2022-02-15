UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) is Brandywine Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Brandywine Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 171.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,716 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the period. UiPath accounts for 1.2% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 133.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $374,887,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $269,917,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $4,866,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,917,845.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

PATH stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. 47,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

