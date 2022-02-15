UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Stock Position Increased by Brandywine Managers LLC

Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,667 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,780 shares during the quarter. UiPath comprises approximately 18.0% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC owned 0.06% of UiPath worth $17,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after buying an additional 8,069,377 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,887,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 41,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $1,811,054.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,703 shares of company stock worth $15,917,845.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. 47,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,816. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

