UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.78

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.78 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 81.20 ($1.10). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.09), with a volume of 8,772,561 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.15) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.64. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Ken McCullagh purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($34,100.14).

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.