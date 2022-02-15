Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Up 55.9% in January

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.5 days.

OTCMKTS:UNIEF opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

