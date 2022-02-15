Unido EP (UDO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $105,749.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $105,749.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.14 or 0.07127543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,091.83 or 0.99984954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars.

