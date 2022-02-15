UniMex Network (UMX) Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. UniMex Network has a market cap of $2.56 million and $107,600.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00045205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.14 or 0.07127543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,091.83 or 0.99984954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,369 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

