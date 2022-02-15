Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.55 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The stock has a market cap of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

