United States Steel (LON:X) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Shore Capital

Investment analysts at Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (LON:X) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “house stock” rating on the stock.
United States Steel Company Profile
Founded in 1901, the United States Steel Corporation is a Fortune 250 company and leading integrated steel producer. With extensive iron ore production and an annual raw steelmaking capability of 26.2 million net tons, U. S. Steel produces high value-added steel products for the automotive, infrastructure, appliance, container, and energy industries.
