UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,695 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $680,292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.88 on Tuesday, hitting $480.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,486. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $452.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

