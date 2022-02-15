Unitrade Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $146,176.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unitrade has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00038599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00105356 BTC.

About Unitrade

TRADE is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

