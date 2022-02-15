Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Unum Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 456,467 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,124,000 after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,214 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after purchasing an additional 699,437 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNM opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

