Upfiring (UFR) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 191.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Upfiring has a market cap of $2.26 million and $5.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.00299624 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005792 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000830 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.05 or 0.01162046 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars.

