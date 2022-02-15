Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.30 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $266.82.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $27.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.87. The stock had a trading volume of 587,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,841. Upstart has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.60.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,632,201 shares of company stock valued at $310,726,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 591.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

