UREEQA (URQA) Price Reaches $0.13

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $125,679.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.09 or 0.07028439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.39 or 1.00079413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00048425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars.

