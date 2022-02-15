Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.91. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 2,580 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

