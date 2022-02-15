US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Short Interest Update

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the January 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in US Foods by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after buying an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in US Foods by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,563,000 after buying an additional 1,266,175 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,112,000 after buying an additional 154,663 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in US Foods by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after buying an additional 3,329,267 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,742,000 after buying an additional 1,456,431 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

USFD traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.02. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 248.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

