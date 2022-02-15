USDJ Hits Market Capitalization of $14.82 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.52 or 0.07062457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,137.35 or 1.00182037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00048476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00049719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002906 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

