USDX (USDX) Price Reaches $0.17

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009865 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000100 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

