Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
USNZY stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0289 per share. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.37%.
About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.
