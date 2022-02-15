Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

USNZY stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0289 per share. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

