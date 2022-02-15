UTA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UTAAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

UTA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UTAAU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:UTAAU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. UTA Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTAAU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $15,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,997,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,562,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,538,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,523,000.

