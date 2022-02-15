Vai (VAI) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $55.34 million and approximately $47,813.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.29 or 0.07087563 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,840.75 or 0.99517990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00048781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00049384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.