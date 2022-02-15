Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Raised by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,621 shares during the period. Vail Resorts makes up about 2.8% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MSD Partners L.P. owned 0.35% of Vail Resorts worth $46,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after buying an additional 641,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,495,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.79. 870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,477. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.86 and its 200-day moving average is $318.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.23 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 103.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

