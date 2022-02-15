Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the January 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. Valneva has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at $3,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VALN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

